SCSU Baseball Sweeps Concordia Sunday

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept Concordia-St. Paul Sunday in an NSIC baseball doubleheader. The Huskies took game one 4-1 in 13 innings before prevailing 11-1 in game two.

Jackson Goplen's three-run home run in the top of the 13th inning sent SCSU to the win in game one. Mitch Mallek finished 3-5 in the win for the Huskies, while Sauk Rapids native Matt Meyer added a pair of hits.

Dominic Austing received a no-decision after seven innings of quality work, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out four.

The second game was far less dramatic, with the Huskies scoring a pair of runs in the first and fifth innings before pulling away with six runs in the top of the seventh.