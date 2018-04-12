SCSU Baseball Splits With Duluth Wednesday

The St. Cloud State baseball team split a pair of games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Wednesday afternoon at Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs took game one 4-2 before falling to the Huskies by a 6-5 final score in game two.

Reigning NSIC Pitcher of the Week Dominic Austing took the loss in game one. The former Cathedral standout pitched a seven-inning complete game while allowing four runs on ten hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Former Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm catcher Mat Meyer went 3-3 for SCSU in the game one loss.

The Huskies bounced back for a walk-off win in game two. Jackson Goplen was the hero in the bottom of the ninth inning with a single to score Mitch Mallek and give SCSU the 6-5 win.

Former Cathedral Crusader Bo Schmitz paced the offense in game two with a three-hit game.

The Huskies are scheduled to play at Winona State on Saturday and Sunday with weather permitting.