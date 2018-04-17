SCSU Baseball Series Moved To Crookston

St. Cloud State baseball's upcoming series with the University of Minnesota-Crookston has been moved to Crookston due to the snow in St. Cloud. The series was originally set to be played at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday.

The Huskies have had nine games outright canceled due to the weather, and a number of games have had to be moved due to field conditions. When they have been able to play, SCSU has posted a 19-10 overall record and a 12-5 mark in the NSIC.

The Huskies have not played a game in St. Cloud since May 13th, 2017. Their next scheduled home series is April 21st and 22nd at Joe Faber Field against arch-rival Mankato.

Wednesday's doubleheader in Crookston is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.