SCSU Aims to Defend Two-Time National Wrestling Title

Huskies wrestling fans are hoping their team continues the tradition of dominating at the mat this weekend.

The No. 2 ranked St. Cloud State University Wrestling team is looking to defend their title at the 2019 NWCA Division II National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.

St. Cloud State won the title in 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2018. They placed second in 2016 and third in 2015 and 2011.

The Huskies started out strong with a big win over Seton Hill University, 38-3 on Friday morning.

In the second round, they took down fellow NSIC member, No. 21 Upper Iowa University 27-12.

SCSU improves to 9-0, with a 2-0 NSIC record on the season. They will return to action on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. CST when they face No. 1 University of Nebraska-Kearney.