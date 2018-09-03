Scott Michael Raden, 54, Sartell

May 28, 1962 - September 2, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 5 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Scott Michael Raden, age 54, of Sartell. Scott passed away peacefully on September 2 with family at his side. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Private burial will take place in the Akeley Cemetery in Akeley. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Scott was born May 28, 1964 in St. Cloud to Tom and Dannielle (Cundy) Raden. He was a 1982 graduate of St. Cloud Apollo High School, and then completed his Marketing degree at St. Cloud Technical College. In 1985, he became Marketing Director at Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and stayed in that position for 7 plus years.

On October 12th, 1990, Scott married Pamela Ann (Miller) Raden at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St Cloud. In 1992, Scott joined the marketing team at The Johnson Group marketing firm in St Cloud, eventually taking over ownership of the firm with Pam in December of 1995.

Scott was an amazing man that loved spending his time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling the world with Pam, Tianna and TJ, as well as his annual January golf trip with his buddies. He was a sports enthusiast, with a wide variety of interests, including coaching football, baseball, basketball and softball teams for his children as they grew. He was also an active participant in softball and volleyball leagues throughout the Central MN area.

Above all else, Scott’s love of golf was woven throughout his entire life. He played with many friends and family, at hundreds of courses all over the world, and leaves a legacy that will never be separated from the game. His greatest joy was to be able to live and play the game through his son, TJ.

Scott is survived by his wife Pam, children Tianna and TJ, mother Dannielle Bunting, siblings Dan (Mary Jo) Raden, Chris Raden, Nicole Bunting, Carrie (Steve) Rugg and Chad (Ian) Raden, step mother Marjorie Raden, eight nieces and nephews and one great nephew.

Preceding Scott in death was his father Tom and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to be used in a donation in Scott’s name.