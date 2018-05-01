Scott J. Storkamp, 49, Rice

November 3, 1968 - May 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Scott J. Storkamp, 49 of Rice, who passed away on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Rice on Saturday. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in Rice on Saturday morning. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Scott James Storkamp was born on November 3, 1968 in St. Cloud to David and Barbara (Groover) Storkamp. He was united in marriage to Lisa Emslander on March 13, 1993 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Scott owned and operated his own construction business, S&L Unlimited and retired in October of 2014. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Scott was a huge Vikings fan. He loved deer hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Scott was very family oriented and cared deeply for his wife and children. Friends were also very important to him. Time spent with family and friends is what he enjoyed most. Scott was an amazing cook, very crafty and artistic. In his spare time he enjoyed creating European mounts.

Survivors include his loving wife Lisa, of Rice; children, Bridgette (Joe Bromenschenkel) of St. Cloud; Claudia (Josh) Rehbein of Brainerd, Alexandra of Rice, Jake of Rice and sister, Wendy (Lee) Maske of Superior, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Ruth and Claude Storkamp; Viola Moore and Marshall Groover.