Scientists Against Line 3 Pipeline Seek Meeting With Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A group of scientists is urging Gov. Tim Walz to join them in opposing Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project.

Walz has said he'll look at the science before he decides whether to continue a lawsuit filed by the state Commerce Department under the Dayton administration to overturn the Public Utilities Commission's approval of the project.

More than 50 people, including climate change scientists, gathered in the governor's reception room Thursday to say the science is clear that Enbridge's plan to replace Line 3 across northern Minnesota will aggravate climate change. They asked for a face-to-face meeting with the governor.

Walz's deputy chief of staff for communications and scheduling, Kristin Beckmann welcomed them, took notes and said she'd convey their concerns, but did not commit to granting the meeting.