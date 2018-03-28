ST. CLOUD -- As the topic of school shootings continue to surface across the country, local schools continue to brush up on their security guidelines.

St. Cloud School District Superintendent Willie Jett says staff is constantly being trained on the latest security trends. He adds the district has several tasks forces that meet with local law enforcement on a regular basis.

"We meet monthly with local law enforcement agencies. There is also tasks force that meets on a quarterly basis that talks safety and security, not just in the schools but in the whole community. We have been part of this collaboration for years."

Jett says even before the latest events, student safety has been a priority. Especially when designing the new high school.

"The architects and high school design team worked on the issue of safety in the design plans for months. There is transparency and site lines for staff and administration, lighting on the roads and entrances, even landscape choices had safety in mind."

The recent school shootings have also caused state lawmakers to discuss the possibility of adding more funding for additional armed security to schools across the state.