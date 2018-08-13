Sauk Rapids Woman Pleads Guilty To Knife Assault

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids woman has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man with a knife back in 2017.

28-year-old Samantha Roelike pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault in Benton County District Court Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 1800 block of Eastern Star Loop on November 14th, where they found a man who said Roelike came toward him with a knife. The victim says he believed Roelike would slash him in the face, so he raised his arm to block the knife, which cut him. Roelike later admitted to police she had cut the man.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of 1st degree assault will be dropped.

Roelike will be sentenced on October 24th.