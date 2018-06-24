Sauk Rapids Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Rice

RICE -- A Sauk Rapids woman was hurt when she swerved to avoid a car that had cut her off on Highway 10 Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54-year-old Christina Regnier was heading north on Highway 10 near Rice when an unknown black car pulled out in front of her. Regnier swerved to avoid hitting the car, overcorrected, entered the median and rolled. The car came to rest on its roof in the southbound lanes.