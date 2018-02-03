Sauk Rapids Woman Hurt in Highway 12 Crash

LITCHFIELD -- One woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Litchfield.

The incident happened shortly after 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Davis Avenue South.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 77-year-old Eugene Rudolph of Sauk Rapids was heading west on Highway 12 when he went through a red light and hit a pick-up heading south on Davis Avenue.

Rudolph's passenger, 73-year-old Shirley Rudolph of Sauk Rapids was taken to Meeker County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eugene Rudolph and the driver of the pick-up, 41-year-old Steven Schweim of Litchfield were not hurt.