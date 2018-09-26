Sauk Rapids Woman Avoids Prison, Sentenced to 25 Years Probation

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids woman won't have to serve a 10-year prison term if she abides by probation after a Stearns County judge stayed her sentence on conditions she doesn't violate the terms over the next 25 years.

Back in May, Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Derosier pleaded guilty to selling large amounts of methamphetamine to undercover officers.

According to the Stearns Attorney's Office, prosecutors argued for prison time on the drug sales, but the judge departed the objection and instead stayed her over 10-year sentence.

Derosier will be credited for 109 days already served. Other requirements of her probation include submitting to enhanced supervised probation, abstention, remain law abiding and to cooperate with treatment and Teen Challenge.

Court records show undercover officers bought methamphetamine from Derosier and 30-year-old Cory Spiegel on several occasions in August and September.

Spiegel admitted to being involved with Derosier selling drugs and detailed how she would get one-ounce packages of meth and divide it up for sale in smaller quantities.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role.