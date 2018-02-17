Sauk Rapids Taking Citizen of the Year Nominations

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking to honor someone who has done exceptional work in the community.

The city is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Any person who has given outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community, through a faith-based, civic, community or business organization can be nominated.

Nomination brochures are at the Sauk Rapids Government Center, Bremer Bank inside Coborn's in Sauk Rapids and online . When nominating someone you'll need to explain in two-three sentences why that particular person should be honored.

The deadline to make a nomination is April 5. The Citizen of the Year awards ceremony will be April 23 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.