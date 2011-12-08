Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud Hosting Holiday Parades

ST. CLOUD/SAUK RAPIDS - You can take in a pair of holiday parades this weekend.

The 4th Annual Sauk Rapids Holiday Parade of Lights is tomorrow (Friday) at 6:00 p.m. The parade route runs along 2nd Avenue from Coborn's to the fire station. Unwrapped toys will be collected for Toys for Tots along the parade route. There's also a Chili and Hot Dog feed at the Sauk Rapids VFW from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m.

And the Midcountry Bank "Dickens of a Holiday Parade" will be in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday night. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. and runs along West St. Germain Street. After the parade, there will be a Dickens' Village with activities for the family at the Kelly Inn/Green Mill.