Sauk Rapids Sportsmen’s Club Holding 10th Annual Youth Day

ST. CLOUD -- If you have a child interested in the sport of trap shooting, they can shoot for free Saturday thanks to the Sauk Rapids Sportsmen's Club.

The club is holding their 10th annual "Youth Day at the Range" at the Del-Tone/Luth Gun Club. Everyone 17 and under, shoots free.

Jeff Diehl is the President of the Sauk Rapids Sportsmen's Club. He says the point of the day is to get kids interested in one of the fastest growing sports in Minnesota.

"We've done it for ten years, every year in September. Our goal is to get kids exposed to the sport of trap shooting."

Diehl says everything from ammo to guns is provided for the prospective shooters.

"We provide youth-model 20-gauge shotguns for kids that don't have one, along with small, 410-gauge models they can use."

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., however, the instructors for inexperienced shooters will be there until 2:00 p.m.

The event is at 3322 12th Street Southeast, St. Cloud.