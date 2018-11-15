Sauk Rapids Seeking Applicants for Open Council Seat

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids residents interested in being on the city council can apply now. The council is looking for letters of interest from anyone who wants to fill the coming vacancy.

The letters must be received at the Sauk Rapids Government Center by 4:30 p.m. on December 21st. The council will then select a few of the candidates to be interviewed.

The opening is because council member Steve Heinen has been elected to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, which means he'll have to resign from the city council before he can be sworn in on the county board.

You can find more information about the application process on the Sauk Rapids city website.