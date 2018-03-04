Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Grabinski Dives His Way to State Title

On the podium with Jack Grabinski in first place. He won Section Diving and was named the Section Diver of the Year. Photo Courtesy of NaDean Schroeder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice's Jack Grabinski is a state champion.  He won the Class "A" title on Saturday in the 1 Meter Diving competition.  Grabinski finished the meet with a score of 406.80, ahead of second place Chad Boraas of Monticello who had a score of 389.25.

Sartell-St. Stephen took 3rd place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.  The relay team included Garrit Vansurksum, Dylan Plemel, Cooper Larson, and Mack Sathre.

The Sartell-St. Stephen team finished 5th overall in Class "A", and Sauk Rapids-Rice's team was 6th overall in Class "A".

