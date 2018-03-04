Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Grabinski Dives His Way to State Title
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice's Jack Grabinski is a state champion. He won the Class "A" title on Saturday in the 1 Meter Diving competition. Grabinski finished the meet with a score of 406.80, ahead of second place Chad Boraas of Monticello who had a score of 389.25.
Sartell-St. Stephen took 3rd place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The relay team included Garrit Vansurksum, Dylan Plemel, Cooper Larson, and Mack Sathre.
The Sartell-St. Stephen team finished 5th overall in Class "A", and Sauk Rapids-Rice's team was 6th overall in Class "A".