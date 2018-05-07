Sauk Rapids-Rice’s $93-Million Question to be Answered Tuesday
SAUK RAPIDS -- Tuesday, residents in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District will give their answer to a $93-million question.
This is the second year in a row the district is asking for bonding money.
The district is asking for $93,185,000 to build secure entrances across the district, build a new elementary school, rebuild Pleasantview elementary and expand early childhood space at Rice Elementary, and Hillside School.
Developing outdoor phy-ed, athletic and activity spaces at the high school are also on the ballot. The district says the owner of a $158,355 home -- the average value of a home in the district's borders -- will pay an extra $137 per year for 20 years.
The district has a tax calculator to see just how your property taxes will be affected. You can vote early by mail or in person, and request an absentee ballot. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.