Sauk Rapids-Rice Storms Past Legacy Christian

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team beat Legacy Christian 12-1 Tuesday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm advance to the Section 5A quarterfinals with the win.

The Storm got goals from Chase Christensen and Mason Wiebusch in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, but Legacy's Andrew Price scored at 15:27 to make the score 2-1 at the first intermission.

The Storm ran away with a five goal second period, with a goal from Conner Cariveau starting the bonanza at 1:13, and a pair of goals from Ben Sikes and Drake Raduns-Parsley closing the outburst.

Christensen added three more goals in the third period for Sauk Rapids-Rice, with Brandon Bokelman and Wiebusch also adding goals.

The Storm will play at Princeton Thursday night.