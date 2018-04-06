Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools Have New Director of Business Services

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools have a new director of business services after narrowing down a field of eight applicants.

Andrea Johnson is currently the director of finance and Operations for Faribault Public Schools. She has over eight years of school financing experience. After she went through interviews with the school board, district administration and staff, she was selected Wednesday.

Last month, 12-year director Kim Eisenschenk announced her resignation, taking a position in the St. Paul School District.

Johnson will take over officially on May 14th but will be spending some "transition time" in the district to help learn her new role.