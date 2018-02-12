Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Schedules May Referendum

SAUK RAPIDS -- Voters in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District will be asked to vote on a $93-million question on May 8th.

The school board officially voted to seek approval of another facilities referendum during their Monday night meeting.

The news comes after the district enlisted the help of the private firm, Morris Leatherman, to conduct community surveys on the subject.The referendum will ask voters to consider approval for the following:

Construct a new Pleasantview Elementary at its current spot, and a new yet to be named elementary school on district property.

Improve security at all schools

Add early childhood classrooms at Hillside and Rice Elementary

Upgrades to athletic and activity spaces at the high school

The previous bond referendum last May failed.