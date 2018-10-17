Hutchinson Routs Sauk Rapids

Hutchinson -- After the final whistle of the game, the final score was Hutchinson 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 13.

Hutchinson led 35-6 at halftime.

Starting in the third quarter Hutchinson would be the first to score on a running touchdown by Christian Kurth to make the score 41-6 with 2:16 left in the third quarter. Their drive would take over seven minutes off of the play clock.

Moving into the fourth quarter Hutchinson would score on a running touchdown by Christian Kurth to make the score 48-6 with 10:34 left in the quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice would score with 40 seconds left in the quarter to make the final score 13-48. With the loss, Sauk Rapids-Rice finishes the regular season with a record of 6-2. With the win, Hutchinson finishes the regular season 8-0.