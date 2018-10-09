Sauk Rapids-Rice Holding Community Community Conversations

SAUK RAPIDS -- If you live in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, you'll soon have a chance to discuss concerns with district administration.

Over the next several months, Superintendent Aaron Sinclair and Director of Business Services Andi Johnson will host one-hour community conversations. The first 10 minutes of these will be devoted to an update on security and enrollment. From there, Sinclair and Johnson will ask a series of important, open-ended questions.

These community meetings start October 30th, here's a schedule:

High School community room : October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

: October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Middle School community room : November 1 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

: November 1 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mississippi Heights media center : November 8 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

: November 8 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pleasantview media center : November 13 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

: November 13 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Rice Elementary media center : November 13 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

: November 13 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Hillside cafeteria : November 15 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

They'll also be holding "express sessions" at conferences and other events, in case you can't dedicate an hour to one of the community meetings. Here's how they line up:

High School commons : Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

: Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mississippi Heights media center : October 15 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

: October 15 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Rice Elementary media center : October 15 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

: October 15 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Pleasantview media center : October 16 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

: October 16 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Middle School cafeteria : October 16 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

: October 16 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Hillside cafeteria : October 17 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

During the community meetings, if you don't wish to speak, you can write your questions down, or take a brief survey online.