SAUK RAPIDS -- It will be a year of change in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district. The school board needs to hire both a new superintendent and high school principal.

Interim Superintendent Bruce Watkins says the first task at hand is to find a superintendent. The application deadline closes at the end of this month, and they hope to announce a hire by the end of February.

Watkins says that person will then be able to be involved in the hiring of the new high school principal.

We're going to time that so after we have filled the superintendent position he or she would be able to participate in reviewing the finalists for the high school position.

Watkins says they'll advertise for the open principal position in early spring.

Meanwhile, the current two assistant principals, Karl Nohner and Sandy Logrono, will take over as co-leaders, and they'll hire an interim assistant principal.

Longtime principal Erich Martens accepted a job as Executive Director of the Minnesota State High School League back in November. He's expected to leave Sauk Rapids-Rice sometime in February.