Sauk Rapids Police Looking For Suspect Who Shot A Dog

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police are looking for the person who shot a dog inside an apartment building. Police Chief Perry Beise says officers were called to an apartment building at 1361 13th Street Circle just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The two-year-old pit bull had gotten out of the owner's apartment and was shot by an unknown person, who afterward apparently left the building.

The dog was shot in the shoulder but survived with serious injuries.