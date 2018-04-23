Sauk Rapids Planning for Benton Drive Construction in 2020

SAUK RAPIDS -- Plans are in the works to reconstruct the final stretch of Benton Drive on the east end of Sauk Rapids, but work won't start until the year 2020.

City Engineer Terry Wotzka says the city is getting a $1.6-million federal grant to improve Benton Drive between Summit Avenue and Highway 10 on the east end.

Wotzka says the design phase should get started this year, with right-of-way acquisition and bids next year. Then, in 2020, the road will be completely torn up.

The project includes new pavement and curb and gutters. It will also replace the storm sewer system and add lighting and turn lanes along the corridor.

The $2.9-million project will be paid for using the federal grant, state aid and half-cent sales tax dollars.