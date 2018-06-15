Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Thursday Crash

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorized bicycle.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue North.

Police say a car driven by 18-year-old Dominic Castellano of Sartell entered the intersection heading east at the same time the bike's driver, 34-year-old Jason Fiedler of Sauk Rapids entered heading north.

Witnesses told responding officers the traffic signals appeared to be red in all directions except for a green turn arrow.