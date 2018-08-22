ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating an aggravated robbery on the east side of St. Cloud after reports of shots fired Tuesday night.

Assitant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says officers were called to a report of shots fired at a mobile home in the Sherwood Manor Trailer Park at 555 South Highway 10 around 9:30 p.m. During the same time, they also received reports of shots being heard across Highway 10 at the America's Best Value Inn and Suites.

When police arrived at Sherwood Manor, they found a 58-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed by a suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Aaron Moreno of Sauk Rapids. According to authorities Moreno allegedly hit the victim in the head with a handgun and fired multiple shots inside the home.

Moreno was found across Highway 10 at the motel, where he tried to run from officers. He was tased and arrested. Authorities say during the chase, the gun suspected to have been used in the assault fell from his sweatshirt pocket. The handgun was found to be stolen. Police say it's unclear as of now if other shots had been fired at other locations.

Moreno was also wanted on a federal warrant for weapons violations. Police say the motive for the assault is unclear, however, may be drug-related.

Moreno was booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges including, 2nd-degree assault, aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a gun, and possession of a stolen firearm.