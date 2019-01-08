Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Leading Police on Chase

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man faces criminal charges after allegedly leading police a short chase through Sartell early Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sartell Police officer noticed a car with its high beams on and speeding on 2nd Street South just before 2:30 a.m. During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as 43-year-old James Isaacs .

Records show the officer detected an odor of alcohol and that Isaacs had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Isaacs allegedly refused to get out of the car for a field sobriety test, asked why he was stopped and asked if he could take a breath test while in the car.

Records also show Isaacs commented that the officer "would need to call for backup", put the car in gear and sped away.

Police gave chase with the car reaching speeds of 84 miles-per-hour over the Sartell Bridge and onto Benton Drive. The driver pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Fieldcrest Court and fled on foot. Officers located Isaacs nearby and placed him under arrest.

Isaacs complained of neck pain and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital. Hospital staff told police Isaacs had admitted to taking a prescription drug to treat anxiety and seizures. A search warrant of the vehicle uncovered a bottle of those prescription drugs which were prescribed to someone other than Isaacs.

A blood sample was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

Isaacs is currently charged with fleeing police and driving after cancellation danger to public safety. Additional charges could be added depending on the results of the blood test.