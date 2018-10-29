Sauk Rapids Liquor Store Has Another Strong Year in Sales

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Municipal Liquor Store had another big year in sales last year. City Finance Director Jack Kahlhamer says the liquor store had operating income in 2017 of just over $157,000 (operating income before interest income and transfers out). That's about $17,000 more than the previous year when it was closed for seven days for remodeling. However, it is down by about $20,000 from 2015.

Last year the Liquor Store Fund transferred $35,000 to the Fire Equipment Fund and $75,000 to the Capital Equipment Fund which is used to buy police vehicles and plow trucks among other city equipment.

In the State Auditor's report released last week, the Sauk Rapids Liquor Store ranked 39th out of 190 city liquor stores in gross sales, which includes some cities that have both on & off liquor sales.