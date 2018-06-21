Sauk Rapids Crowns 2018-2019 Ambassadors

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has three new bright young ambassadors for their community.

Jenna Bukowski, Anna Walz and Morgan Weinand were crowned Thursday night and will serve their community for the next year, like last year's ambassadors Bethlehem Kobluk, Brooklyn Harren and Madeline Bell.

Bukowski says she's excited for every part of being an ambassador over the next year.

"I'm excited for it all, the parades, volunteering in our community. I think every part of it is special."

Walz says she's learned a lot during the ambassador's program this year.

"I learned to just be myself, have fun, because it goes by faster than you'd think, and to go outside my comfort zone and do something new."

Weinand already has some advice for next year's candidates; be yourself.

"Go into it with the best mindset you can, be yourself and have fun."

Ambassador candidates take part in a several-week program through spring, which focuses on building the girls up through community involvement and getting to know each other.