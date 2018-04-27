Sauk Rapids Compost Site Opens Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS -- Good news for Sauk Rapids residents planning on working around their yards this weekend. The Sauk Rapids Compost Site is opening for the season Saturday.

The compost site accepts leaves, wood chips, brush, and grass clippings with a valid compost sticker.

You can buy your sticker at city hall, or at the compost site, for $30. Stickers are only available for people who live in the city of Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids Township, and the orderly annexation area of Minden Township.