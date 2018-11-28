Sauk Rapids’ Annual Holiday Parade, Family Fun is Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS -- A full day of Christmas festivities is being planned for this Saturday in Sauk Rapids. The 11th annual "Sauk Rapids Holiday Parade & Family Fun Day" is being organized by the Community Ambassador Organization.

Board member Lindsay Massman says it's all a fundraiser to support their program.

Everything that we raise on Saturday will go towards our ambassador program, which helps the ladies earn scholarships that they can use towards their college degrees, and helps order new things for the float and for the community.

The Family Fun Day starts at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW with bingo, Santa and Mrs. Clause, and a silent auction.

A Toys for Tots drive runs until 2:00 p.m. at the fire department.

A Trot for Tots 5K run is at 3:00 p.m.

The Holiday Parade of Lights runs down 2nd Avenue starting at 5:00 p.m.

The day caps off with a steak fry and meat raffle until 8:00 p.m.