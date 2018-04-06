Sauk Centre Man Sentenced in Threats Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man will have to serve 17 more days in jail and be on probation for up to five years for entering a man's home and threatening to kill him last November.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Terhaar pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a restraining order and one count of making terroristic threats. As part of the plea, a burglary charge was dismissed. If Terhaar violates the terms of his probation, he could be sent to prison for just more than a year.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started on the night of November 5th when another man texted Terhaar's girlfriend. A witness who was with Terhaar at a local bar said he got angry and left to go confront the man.

Records show Terhaar went over to the man's house, barged in, put the man in a headlock and threatened to kill him.

Police ultimately located Terhaar who told officers he was at the bar all night and was never at the victim's house. Witnesses, however, testified seeing Terhaar at the man's residence.

Then on separate occasions, one later in November and again in December, Terhaar violated the terms of a restraining order by getting too close to the woman's apartment building. The violations are felonies because the violation occurred within 10 years of previous domestic violence convictions.