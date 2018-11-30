Sauk Centre Man Charged With Molesting Child

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl over the last several months. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 36-year-old Elliot Hill had been having intercourse and sodomizing the girl since June.

The allegations came to light when another girl told her mother that she knew about sex. The girl said a friend from school told her that a man was having sex with her.

The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that Hill had sexually abused her.

The child's mom was interviewed and said the girl never wanted to leave her side and that at times Hill would sleep in the girl's room while she was downstairs with a baby.

Court records show Hill admitted he is an alcoholic and drinks every night. He said he did not remember what he would do when he was drunk because he would black out.

Hill is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13-years-old and being more than three years older than the victim.

He's due in court December 18th.