Sauk Centre Man Charged With Making Threats

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man faces a felony charge of making terroristic threats after an incident at a woman's home Friday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a woman called police to report 28-year-old Damon Jackson had become angry with her, took her phone, threatened to hurt her and threatened to burn her house down with the victim locked inside.

Officers arrived to learn Jackson and another woman had been living at the home for several months. The victim said when Jackson got angry and began making threats she became fearful and went to a neighbor's house to call police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Jackson was extremely drunk and they had to use physical force to make the arrest.

Jackson's next court appearance is scheduled for January 24th.