Sartell Yarn Group Giving Gift of Homemade Hats, Scarves [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- A group of woman are showing it's truly better to give than receive.

Paulette Levasser started a yarn group at the Sartell Community Center back in February, including donating much of the materials.

I tried selling these items and they were not selling. So I decided to give it away. So anyone who joins the yarn group and uses my donated yarn they must make hats and scarves to give away.

Levasser says they have about 10 women who make the items, but could always use more busy hands and donated materials.

If anyone has worked with yarn in the past, they have a stash, and they don't want to throw it away. If they can't or don't want to do use it anymore we will take the yarn. If people want to help and don't want to come here or can't come here I will deliver yarn to them and pick up their products.

The group meets every Thursday from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m. and has made over 400 items, which have been donated to either Tri-Cap or homeless Veterans.

Levasser says for each member of the group making the items means something different, but for her the most rewarding part is knowing she's made a difference.

If you have materials you would like to donate you can drop them off at the Sartell Community Center, or you can email Paulette Levasser .