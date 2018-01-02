SARTELL - A Sartell woman is throwing a big party for her 40th birthday party, but it's not about her. Sonia Nordmann is organizing a fundraiser with the proceeds all going to the Sartell Police Department.

On a milestone birthday I like to do a fundraiser, just to take the dread out of turning 30, or 40, or 50 out of it. I know that I'm doing something good for the community. So for the last year and a half, I've been brainstorming some ideas of what I'd like to do and it became really clear to me that I wanted to do something for the Sartell Police Department.

The event this Saturday is called "Paint The Town Red For Our Blue". It is being held at the new Sartell Community Center from 7:00 until 11:00 p.m. The band Old Man Jenkins will play 80s and 90s music. Food and a full bar will be available. Tickets are $25 each and can be bought online or at the door. The money raised will be used to buy training suits for the Sartell Police officers.

It's not the first time she's done something like this either, 10 years ago for her 30th birthday she did a "Diamonds In The Rough" fundraiser and raised $6,000 for autism awareness. The money was used to buy books about autism for elementary schools.