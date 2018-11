SARTELL -- Check out some handmade goods made here in central Minnesota Saturday.

Sartell is holding their Winter Farmer's Market at the community center.

The event will have local farmers with produce, canned goods, baked goods, caramel corn, as well as many homemade crafts and gifts.

A registered dietitian from Coborn's will also be doing demos for healthy snack ideas for the kids.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.