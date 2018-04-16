Sartell Walmart Store Getting Remodel in 2018

SARTELL -- The Sartell Walmart Supercenter is one of 10 Walmart stores in Minnesota which are getting a remodel this year. The company has announced a $35-million investment in Minnesota in 2018.

The company will also roll out several in-store and online innovations designed to help customers save time and money.

It's unclear what features the Sartell store will be receiving, but one of the new elements Walmart is rolling out is an online grocery pickup.

There's also Mobile Express Scan & Go where you scan items with your smartphone and pay instantly without going through the checkout line.

Some stores will also be getting pickup towers. They are large in-store storage columns where you order online and pick your up your items from the tower at the store. You scan a barcode from your phone and the tower then retrieves your items and delivers them in a manner similar to a large vending machine.

Some other Minnesota Walmarts getting facelifts include Monticello, Baxter and Hutchinson.