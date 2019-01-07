Sartell To Use Election Results to Fill Vacant Council Seat

SARTELL -- An open Sartell City Council seat will be filled by appointment.

During Monday's meeting the council voted to fill the seat based on the results of the November elections, pending their acceptance.

Jeff Kolb and Tim Elness , who were both sworn in Monday, won the election back in November.

With the proposal the council position would be offered to Brady Andel who finished in third place. Should he decline, the council would ask Barika Davis , who finished fourth in the polls. Should she also decline, the council would then offer the position to the runner-up for mayor in David Peterson .

The council has a vacancy after former council member Ryan Fitzthum won the November election to become the next mayor.

Since the position has less than 2 years remaining in the term, a special election is not needed.