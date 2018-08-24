Sartell To Consider Performance Stage at Lake Francis

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are considering adding an outdoor performance patio to Lake Francis.

During Monday's council meeting, the council will look to move forward with going out for designs and bids.

The stage would sit on the edge of the water behind the community center.

Funding for the project would come from the community center capital project fund, and possibly the Park District 1 fund.

The space would also be designed for multi-purpose use so the public can enjoy the space even when there are no outdoor concerts being held.

Final costs and designs would be brought back to the council for approval at a future meeting, before any construction starts.