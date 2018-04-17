Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Running Annual Survey

SARTELL -- Residents in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District can give their annual review in the district survey starting Wednesday.

The yearly survey helps the district "define and measure excellence" in their programs and services. Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says they use it in continuous improvement efforts.

It's designed for both families and community members. The survey will be live until April 25. There is a link on the district website.

Paper copies are available, for more information, contact the district at 320-656-3701.