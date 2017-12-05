Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Get High ‘Niche’ Grades

SARTELL -- The website Niche has rated the Sartell-St. Stephen School District as the 14th best in the state.

The website's 2018 rankings take into effect state test scores, teacher absenteeism, community surveys, all the way through to sports . Sartell - St. Stephen's lowest grade was a C- in diversity, and a B- in resources and facilities.

The district scored A's in every other category Niche measured .

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says, they strive for greatness every day and the community's support is a huge force behind that.

"We have a community that puts a great deal of value on education. From our teaching staff to just our regular community members, education is considered to be of great importance in the Sartell-St. Stephen area. The community expectations and our teacher's expectations help us to be as strong as we are."

Schwiebert says the district's number one goal is making sure the kids that go through their system, have the skills and tools required to lead successful lives.

Some other school districts in Central Minnesota that made the top 100 were Long Prairie, Eden Valley, ROCORI, and Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Niche ranked over 150 school districts across Minnesota.