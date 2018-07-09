Sartell – St. Stephen Education Foundation Announces Grants

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation has announced $36,000 in grants to support programs in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District for 2018-2019.

In a statement, Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says their students benefit greatly from the yearly grants.

"Through their continued support, 9th-grade students experience an unforgettable orientation to high school through Sabre Splash, makerspaces were established at our elementary schools, and middle school students can enrich their STEM educations."

The programs getting the grants include, but aren't limited to:

Elementary Makerspace

Picture Books for Social/Emotional Curriculum

One District One Book

Room at the Table

Afterschool Robotics

The Hub