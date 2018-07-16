Sartell-St. Stephen Bringing Levy to Voters in the Fall

SARTELL -- A levy for the operation of the new high school, security and grade re-alignment will be put before voters in the Sartell-St. Stephen district this fall.

The previous levy, which voters approved in May of 2016, focused on the construction costs of building the new high school, remodeling the current high school into a middle school and the current middle school into an intermediate school.

The district held off on asking for the operational levy until now so they could make sure they would be putting the money to use sooner, rather than having it sit for several years.