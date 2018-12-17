SARTELL -- Sartell schools are adjusting to life after the failed November levy, this time by approving an early retirement notice incentive.

The school board approved the incentive at their meeting Monday night. The district is looking to save money, but not cut staff. Instead choosing to encourage teachers to let the district know they'll be retiring sooner, rather than letting them know later, so they can better budget for anticipated deficits.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says they expect between two and 10 teachers to apply for the incentive.

"Between two and ten, right now we're not sure. But if staff is thinking of retirement, and just needed a little push to do it, and let us know now, that's the purpose of this."

Schwiebert says the district doesn't know the exact number they'll need to come up with yet, however, they should know soon.

"Once we get everything figured out with this year's budget in the next two months. We need to figure out what we're running ahead on, what we're running behind on. We'll have that hard number by the end of February. We're guessing between $1-million and $1.5-million based off what we know right now."

To apply for the incentive package, you have to be currently employed as a teacher in the district. You'll also have to have 30 years of teaching service; or 15 years of teaching and be between the ages of 55 and 65 as of last June, and submit your retirement notice to the superintendent by February 1.

If the requirements are met, the district will provide the retiree with $6,600 to be put into a health care savings plan with the Minnesota State Retirement System.

The district still has one more community listening session, that's Tuesday at the Sartell Community Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.