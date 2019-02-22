Sartell Seniors Named National Merit Scholar Finalists

SARTELL -- Two Sartell High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholar Finalists, Yash Hindka and Megan Mechelke .

Hindka and Mechelke are two of just 15,000 finalists out of over 1.6-million students who took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT). They took the test in October 2017 and were named finalists after a long application process.

Hindka is a member of the state AA Knowledge Bowl team, volunteers for Catholic Charities and had a perfect ACT score. Mechelke earned varsity letters in academics, musical, fall play and knowledge bowl. She's also volunteered for several organizations.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.