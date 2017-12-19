SARTELL -- Over 50 kids came out to enjoy some Christmas shopping with local law enforcement Tuesday afternoon, during the annual Shop With a Cop.

Police from the Sartell, and Sauk Rapids Departments went on a $50 shopping spree with the kids to pick out a gift for Christmas.

Rose Seanger is in HR for Walmart and has been the "ringleader" for the event for several years. She says the best part is seeing the kids really dive into the idea of giving.

"So it's letting them do what they wanna do [shopping]. So they can give that Christmas spirit one day too, and hopefully carry that on and do some of the same things, because that's what Christmas is about."

She says most of the kids bought gifts for their parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and even teachers.

While Seanger is retiring after this year, she says she absolutely wants to be a part of the event going forward, even though she'll be taking a smaller role from here on out.

"Probably won't be running the show, but I'll definitely be back here helping."

About a dozen off-duty police officers volunteered their time to take part in the shopping spree.