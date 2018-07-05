Sartell Police Warns You of New Scam

SARTELL -- A new scam is circulating the Sartell area.

Police say a resident received a call from someone claiming to be from East Central Energy asking them to check to see if their meter was accessible for technicians to come out and shut off the power.

The victim said they would need to check with the power company, which is when the scammer gave the victim a phone number to call.

Before calling, the victim looked up East Central Energy and called them. The company told the victim they've had a number of reported scams from customers.